Valentines Day Drop

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.13.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft dropped munitions at an isolated range during a training exercise in an undisclosed location Southwest Asia Feb. 14, 2022. These training events are accomplished to maintain pilot proficiency with various munition deliveries because the F-16 employs a multitude of munitions. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that delivers airpower to the USCENTCOM Area of Responsibility. (Courtesy image)

