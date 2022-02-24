Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-47 hosts Submarine Group Seven Staff for Familiarization Flights [Image 5 of 5]

    VP-47 hosts Submarine Group Seven Staff for Familiarization Flights

    ATSUGI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Baley 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 24, 2022) – Cmdr. Joel P. Martinez, second from left, commanding officer for the “Golden Swordsmen” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, speaks with personnel from Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7 following a P-8A Poseidon familiarization flight, Feb. 24. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-47 hosts Submarine Group Seven Staff for Familiarization Flights [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Travis Baley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 47 hosts Submarine Group (CSG) Seven Staff for Familiarization Flights

