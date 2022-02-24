VP-47 hosts Submarine Group Seven Staff for Familiarization Flights

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 24, 2022) – Cmdr. Joel P. Martinez, second from left, commanding officer for the “Golden Swordsmen” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, speaks with personnel from Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7 following a P-8A Poseidon familiarization flight, Feb. 24. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley)

