NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 24, 2022) – Naval Air Crewman (Operator) 2nd Class Chris Ubaldo, from Goshen, Indiana, assigned to the “Golden Swordsmen” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, gives a tour to personnel from Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7 while aboard a P-8A Poseidon familiarization flight, Feb. 24. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 23:28 Photo ID: 7083938 VIRIN: 220224-N-AZ467-1025 Resolution: 5712x3808 Size: 1.57 MB Location: ATSUGI, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VP-47 hosts Submarine Group Seven Staff for Familiarization Flights [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Travis Baley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.