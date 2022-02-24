VP-47 hosts Submarine Group Seven Staff for Familiarization Flights

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 24, 2022) – Naval Air Crewman (Operator) 3rd Class Dalton Stewart, front, from Houston, and Naval Air Crewman Chief Neva Patterson, from Mountaintop, Pennsylvania, both assigned to the “Golden Swordsmen” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, conduct an anti-submarine warfare exercise aboard a P-8A Poseidon aircraft, Feb. 24. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley)

