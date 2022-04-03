Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conducts a Professional Military Education class.

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, attends a Professional Military Education class about the Falklands War case study at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, March 4, 2022. PME classes give Marines opportunities to discuss warfighting principles and strengthen their foundation of military knowledge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

