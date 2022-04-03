U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, engage in a game of rock, paper, scissors, as an icebreaker during a Professional Military Education class at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, March 4, 2022. PME classes give Marines opportunities to discuss warfighting principles and strengthen their foundation of military knowledge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 21:01 Photo ID: 7083832 VIRIN: 220304-M-RF870-1051 Resolution: 4146x2764 Size: 7.15 MB Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conducts a Professional Military Education class. [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.