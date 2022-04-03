Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conducts a Professional Military Education class.

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, engage in a game of rock, paper, scissors, as an icebreaker during a Professional Military Education class at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, March 4, 2022. PME classes give Marines opportunities to discuss warfighting principles and strengthen their foundation of military knowledge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)
