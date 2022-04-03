Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conducts a Professional Military Education class.

    Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conducts a Professional Military Education class.

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.04.2022

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, engage in a group discussion during a Professional Military Education class about the Falklands War case study at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, March 4, 2022. PME classes give Marines opportunities to discuss warfighting principles and strengthen their foundation of military knowledge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

