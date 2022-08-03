California Medical Detachment medics train with local agencies

Christa Powers, center, a flight nurse with CALSTAR, speaks with California Medical Detachment medics during patient load training at California State University, Monterey Bay, Calif., March 8.
Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 19:08
