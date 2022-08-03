Marlon Zambrano, right, medical emergency manager, California Medical Detachment, acts as a patient during patient load training at California State University, Monterey Bay, Calif., March 8. Christa Powers, left, a flight nurse with CALSTAR, prepares Zambrano for lifting into a helicopter.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 19:08
|Photo ID:
|7083766
|VIRIN:
|220308-A-IT218-003
|Resolution:
|5424x4000
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, California Medical Detachment medics train with local agencies [Image 5 of 5], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT