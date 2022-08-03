Spcs. Morgan Phillips, right, and Tyler Carson, medics assigned to the California Medical Detachment, practice loading a patient onto a helicopter during training at California State University, Monterey Bay, Calif., March 8. Marlon Zambrano, right, medical emergency manager, CalMed, acts as the patient.
|03.08.2022
|03.08.2022 19:08
|7083764
|220308-A-IT218-001
|5855x3903
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
This work, California Medical Detachment medics train with local agencies [Image 5 of 5], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
