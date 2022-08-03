California Medical Detachment medics train with local agencies

Spcs. Morgan Phillips, right, and Tyler Carson, medics assigned to the California Medical Detachment, practice loading a patient onto a helicopter during training at California State University, Monterey Bay, Calif., March 8. Marlon Zambrano, right, medical emergency manager, CalMed, acts as the patient.

