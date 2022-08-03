Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    California Medical Detachment medics train with local agencies [Image 1 of 5]

    California Medical Detachment medics train with local agencies

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Spcs. Morgan Phillips, right, and Tyler Carson, medics assigned to the California Medical Detachment, practice loading a patient onto a helicopter during training at California State University, Monterey Bay, Calif., March 8. Marlon Zambrano, right, medical emergency manager, CalMed, acts as the patient.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 19:08
    Photo ID: 7083764
    VIRIN: 220308-A-IT218-001
    Resolution: 5855x3903
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Medical Detachment medics train with local agencies [Image 5 of 5], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    California Medical Detachment medics train with local agencies
    California Medical Detachment medics train with local agencies
    California Medical Detachment medics train with local agencies
    California Medical Detachment medics train with local agencies
    California Medical Detachment medics train with local agencies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    California Medical Detachment
    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT