NSGL Announces Civilians of the Year

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Feb. 11, 2022) Complex manager Eric Weaver, from Waukesha, Wisconsin, is presented by Capt. Jason J. Williamson, Naval Station Great Lakes' commanding officer, as the installation Supervisory Civilian of the Year during an awards at quarters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

