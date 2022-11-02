GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Feb. 11, 2022) Complex manager Eric Weaver, from Waukesha, Wisconsin, is presented by Capt. Jason J. Williamson, Naval Station Great Lakes' commanding officer, as the installation Supervisory Civilian of the Year during an awards at quarters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 19:10
|Photo ID:
|7083742
|VIRIN:
|220211-N-GY005-1006
|Resolution:
|4456x3183
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Hometown:
|WAUKESHA, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSGL Announces Civilians of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Supervisory Civilian of the Year: Eric Weaver
