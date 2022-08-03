Supervisory Civilian of the Year: Eric Weaver

Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Civilians of the Year in an awards ceremony February 25, 2022.

Eric Weaver, from Waukesha, Wisconsin, was named Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Weaver works as the complex manager for Recruit Training Command.

As complex manager, Weaver has been working at Great Lakes for 17 years and currently serves as a Navy Reservist, serving a total of 21 years on active and reserve duty. Weaver’s duties include supporting functions related to on-site building management, maintenance and project management. His job provides quality of life and housing daily for over 7000 recruits at the Navy’s only bootcamp. He also acts as the main liaison between public works and customers in support of quality of life for recruits with regards to housing.

“I am very honored and humbled because I work with many great leaders within our Naval Station Great Lakes team,” said Weaver. “I also have a great team of building managers who take care of me. Without them, I wouldn’t be able to succeed. The leaders that guide me, give my team the opportunity to thrive, even with all the challenges we face today. Last but not least, I have a great boss, Mr. Mike Landry [the unaccompanied housing program manager], who trusts me to run my [area of responsibility] and is always there for me to vent if the day is not going as planned!”

Weaver oversees 10 building managers within 14 Recruit Barracks which cover more than 2 million square feet of property. Their main goal is to identify facility deficiencies and work with Public Works and Naval Facilities to ensure discrepancies are addressed to maintain the best possible housing quality of life for our soon to be newest Sailors. I also serve in a collateral roll as planning section chief alternate within our Incident Management Team.

“I love the people I work with,” said Weaver. “I think in most jobs, the people are what make your day. I also love the fact that even though I’m not wearing a uniform every day, I still feel part of the Navy with the camaraderie that I’ve come to cherish over the last 23 years.”

