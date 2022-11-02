GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Feb. 11, 2022) Security assistant Alyshia Nettles, from Azle, Texas, is presented by Capt. Jason J. Williamson, Naval Station Great Lakes' commanding officer, as the installation Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year during an awards at quarters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 19:10
|Photo ID:
|7083741
|VIRIN:
|220211-N-GY005-1003
|Resolution:
|3717x2655
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Hometown:
|AZLE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSGL Announces Civilians of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year: Alyshia Nettles
