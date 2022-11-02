Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSGL Announces Civilians of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Feb. 11, 2022) Security assistant Alyshia Nettles, from Azle, Texas, is presented by Capt. Jason J. Williamson, Naval Station Great Lakes' commanding officer, as the installation Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year during an awards at quarters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

    This work, NSGL Announces Civilians of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year: Alyshia Nettles

