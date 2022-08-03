Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year: Alyshia Nettles

Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Civilians of the Year in an awards ceremony February 11, 2022.

Alyshia Nettles, from Azle, Texas, was named Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Nettles works as security assistant for NSGL’s security department at the Visitor’s Control Center.

As security assistant, Nettles has been working at Great Lakes since January 2021 and was active duty Navy for eight years prior. She has her associate’s degree in history. Nettles daily work directly impacts base access for all staff on base – both military and civilian – as well as visitors. Through diligent management, she manages and coordinates vetting for over 1200 companies requiring base access, conducts background checks, and makes IDs and passes.

Nettles’ attention to detail recommended several changes to the installation access control program to include more efficient vetting and ID requirements and procedures, document control, and Trusted Agent validation for accurate records. She additionally performed self-audits and identified problem areas, making changes to alleviate inspection deficiencies and prevent reoccurrences.

“Ms. Alyshia Nettles has proven herself to be an extremely valuable asset to the command, going above and beyond the scope of her duties to ensure the command is successful in every endeavor she is involved in,” said Roger Raimondi, NSGL’s assistant security officer. “Whether supporting tenant commands with VCC issues, or ensuring that background vetting goes smoothly, Ms. Nettles puts the Command’s success first, and makes that success happen.”

