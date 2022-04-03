3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldier Receives the Order of Saint Michael Silver Award

Command Sgt. Maj. Jake Huff pins Master Sgt. Christopher Cashell’s Army Meritorious Service Medal during his retirement ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, March 4, 2022. The Army Meritorious Service Medal is presented to Soldiers who have distinguished themselves through outstanding achievements or service to the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins)

