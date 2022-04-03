Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldier Receives the Order of Saint Michael Silver Award [Image 3 of 4]

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldier Receives the Order of Saint Michael Silver Award

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jake Huff pins Master Sgt. Christopher Cashell’s Army Meritorious Service Medal during his retirement ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, March 4, 2022. The Army Meritorious Service Medal is presented to Soldiers who have distinguished themselves through outstanding achievements or service to the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins)

    U.S. Army
    Retirement
    3rd CAB
    Order of Saint Michael
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

