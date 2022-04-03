Master Sgt. Christopher Cashell speaks during his retirement ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, March 4, 2022. Cashell was presented the Honorable Order of St. Michael Silver Award and the Army Meritorious Service Medal for his dedication and service throughout his Army career. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 15:53 Photo ID: 7083566 VIRIN: 220304-A-HE018-1025 Resolution: 640x427 Size: 53.63 KB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldier Receives the Order of Saint Michael Silver Award [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.