Retired Col. Michael McFadden, presents Master Sgt. Christopher Cashell’s Order of St. Michael Silver Award during his retirement ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, March 4, 2022. Cashell was presented the Honorable Order of St. Michael Silver Award for his dedication, professionalism, and long lasting contributions to the Army aviation community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 15:53
|Photo ID:
|7083562
|VIRIN:
|220304-A-HE018-1008
|Resolution:
|640x427
|Size:
|82.01 KB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldier Receives the Order of Saint Michael Silver Award [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
