    TASK FORCE CBIRF SUPPORTS STATE OF THE UNION 2022 [Image 4 of 9]

    TASK FORCE CBIRF SUPPORTS STATE OF THE UNION 2022

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kristian Karsten 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    District of Columbia – U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, Commanding General, Joint Task Force – National Capital Region / Military District of Washington, speaks to Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) who are providing support to the 2022 Presidential State of the Union Address in the District of Columbia, March 1, 2022. CBIRF was positioned to provide swift and robust support to the U.S. Capital Police and United States Secret Service during the State of the Union. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Kristian S. Karsten/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 15:45
    Photo ID: 7083553
    VIRIN: 220301-M-ZH551-233
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.72 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TASK FORCE CBIRF SUPPORTS STATE OF THE UNION 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by GySgt Kristian Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

