TASK FORCE CBIRF SUPPORTS STATE OF THE UNION 2022

District of Columbia – U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, Commanding General, Joint Task Force – National Capital Region / Military District of Washington, speaks to Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) who are providing support to the 2022 Presidential State of the Union Address in the District of Columbia, March 1, 2022. CBIRF was positioned to provide swift and robust support to the U.S. Capital Police and United States Secret Service during the State of the Union. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Kristian S. Karsten/Released)

