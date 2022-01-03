Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force CBIRF supports SOTUA [Image 1 of 9]

    Task Force CBIRF supports SOTUA

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Blakely Graham 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    District of Columbia – U.S. Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) provide support to the 2022 Presidential State of the Union Address in the District of Columbia, March 1, 2022. CBIRF was positioned to provide swift and robust support to the U.S. Capital Police and United States Secret Service i during the State of the Union. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blakely Graham/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 15:45
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
