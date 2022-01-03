District of Columbia – U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, Commanding General, Joint Task Force – National Capital Region / Military District of Washington, speaks to Marines and Sailors from the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF), March 1, 2022. CBIRF was positioned to provide swift and robust support to the U.S. Capital Police and United States Secret Service during the 2022 Presidential State of the Union Address. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blakely Graham/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 15:45 Photo ID: 7083551 VIRIN: 220301-M-DL557-0134 Resolution: 3719x2564 Size: 1.8 MB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force CBIRF supports SOTUA [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Blakely Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.