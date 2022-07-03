USS Milwaukee Conducts Gun Shoot

220307-N-HD110-1007

CARIBBEAN SEA - (March 7, 2022) -- Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Brian Prudencio loads .50-caliber machine gun ammunition into an ammunition can during a gun shoot aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), March 7, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

