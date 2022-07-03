Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milwaukee Conducts Gun Shoot [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Milwaukee Conducts Gun Shoot

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danielle Baker 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220307-N-HD110-1165
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (March 7, 2022) -- Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Howard Bullock observes Fire Controlman 1st Class Edward Olona fire a .50-caliber machine gun during a gun shoot aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), March 7, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

