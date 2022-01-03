Equipment accountability

Capt. Casey P. McHale, the commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Staff Sgt. Alvia F. Guevara, the unit supply noncommissioned officer in charge for HHC, 3rd ESC, look over hand receipts during an inventory at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Mar. 1, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers have been deployed since August of 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.

