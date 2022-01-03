Capt. Casey P. McHale, the commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Staff Sgt. Alvia F. Guevara, the unit supply noncommissioned officer in charge for HHC, 3rd ESC, look over hand receipts during an inventory at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Mar. 1, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers have been deployed since August of 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 06:18
|Photo ID:
|7082478
|VIRIN:
|220301-A-RV385-001
|Resolution:
|5425x3617
|Size:
|8.31 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Equipment accountability [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT