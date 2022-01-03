Capt. Casey P. McHale, the commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command inspects the serial number on a generator with Staff Sgt. Dillon M. Murray, a human resources specialist, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Mar. 1, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers have been deployed since August of 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 06:18 Photo ID: 7082479 VIRIN: 220301-A-RV385-002 Resolution: 4882x3255 Size: 6.61 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Equipment accountability [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.