Capt. Casey P. McHale, the commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command inspects the serial number on a generator with Staff Sgt. Dillon M. Murray, a human resources specialist, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Mar. 1, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers have been deployed since August of 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 06:18
|Photo ID:
|7082479
|VIRIN:
|220301-A-RV385-002
|Resolution:
|4882x3255
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Equipment accountability [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
