Staff Sgt. Tabatha S. Kearney, a technical engineer assigned to the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command stows tools during an inventory at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Mar. 1, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers have been deployed since August of 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 06:18
|Photo ID:
|7082480
|VIRIN:
|220301-A-RV385-003
|Resolution:
|5419x3613
|Size:
|9.99 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Equipment accountability [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
