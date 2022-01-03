Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Equipment accountability [Image 3 of 3]

    Equipment accountability

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Staff Sgt. Tabatha S. Kearney, a technical engineer assigned to the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command stows tools during an inventory at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Mar. 1, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers have been deployed since August of 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 06:18
    Photo ID: 7082480
    VIRIN: 220301-A-RV385-003
    Resolution: 5419x3613
    Size: 9.99 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipment accountability [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Equipment accountability
    Equipment accountability
    Equipment accountability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    accountability
    equipment
    readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT