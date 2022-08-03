Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Just Keep Swimming: FASTCENT conducts swim qualifications [Image 8 of 10]

    Just Keep Swimming: FASTCENT conducts swim qualifications

    BAHRAIN

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    220308-M-AU949-0131 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Mar. 8, 2022) – U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) conduct Intermediate Swim Qualification onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Mar. 8. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 05:27
    Photo ID: 7082459
    VIRIN: 220308-M-AU949-0131
    Resolution: 4511x3007
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Just Keep Swimming: FASTCENT conducts swim qualifications [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Just Keep Swimming: FASTCENT conducts swim qualifications
    Just Keep Swimming: FASTCENT conducts swim qualifications
    Just Keep Swimming: FASTCENT conducts swim qualifications
    Just Keep Swimming: FASTCENT conducts swim qualifications
    Just Keep Swimming: FASTCENT conducts swim qualifications
    Just Keep Swimming: FASTCENT conducts swim qualifications
    Just Keep Swimming: FASTCENT conducts swim qualifications
    Just Keep Swimming: FASTCENT conducts swim qualifications
    Just Keep Swimming: FASTCENT conducts swim qualifications
    Just Keep Swimming: FASTCENT conducts swim qualifications

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    NAVCENT
    Marines
    FASTCENT
    TF 51/5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT