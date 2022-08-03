Just Keep Swimming: FASTCENT conducts swim qualifications

220308-M-AU949-0120 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Mar. 8, 2022) – A U.S. Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) conducts a basic swim qualification onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Mar. 8. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)
