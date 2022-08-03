Just Keep Swimming: FASTCENT conducts swim qualifications

220308-M-AU949-0125 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Mar. 8, 2022) – A U.S. Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) observes Marines during a basic swim qualification onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Mar. 8. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)

Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 Location: BH