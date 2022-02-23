Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Protecting home; Guam native returns during Exercise Cope North 2022 [Image 3 of 3]

    Protecting home; Guam native returns during Exercise Cope North 2022

    GUAM

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Celestino Aguon, also known as “Torch”, an F-15C Eagle pilot with the 67th Fighter Squadron assigned to Kadena Air Base, Japan, takes a photo next to the first aircraft he flew prior to joining the military at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam, Feb. 23, 2022. Aguon returned to his home to participate in Exercise Cope North 2022, which is a multilateral U.S. Pacific Air Forces-sponsored field training exercise that is conducted annually at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, that occurred from Feb. 2-18, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

