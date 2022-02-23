U.S. Air Force Capt. Celestino Aguon, also known as “Torch”, an F-15C Eagle pilot with the 67th Fighter Squadron assigned to Kadena Air Base, Japan, takes a photo next to the first aircraft he flew prior to joining the military at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam, Feb. 23, 2022. Aguon returned to his home to participate in Exercise Cope North 2022, which is a multilateral U.S. Pacific Air Forces-sponsored field training exercise that is conducted annually at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, that occurred from Feb. 2-18, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 01:11 Photo ID: 7082356 VIRIN: 220223-F-VU029-1015 Resolution: 4918x3513 Size: 1.17 MB Location: GU Hometown: MANGILAO, GU Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Protecting home; Guam native returns during Exercise Cope North 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.