    Protecting home; Guam native returns during Exercise Cope North 2022 [Image 2 of 3]

    Protecting home; Guam native returns during Exercise Cope North 2022

    JAPAN

    11.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Celestino Aguon, also known as “Torch”, an F-15C Eagle pilot with the 67th Fighter Squadron assigned to Kadena Air Base, Japan, takes a photo with his wife Tonilynn Aguon and son “Ace” in front of a U.S. Air Force F-15C at Kadena AB, Nov. 8, 2021. Aguon was selected as part of the team to participate in Exercise Cope North 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 01:11
    Location: JP
    Hometown: MANGILAO, GU
    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    F-15C
    CopeNorth

