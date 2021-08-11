Protecting home; Guam native returns during Exercise Cope North 2022

U.S. Air Force Capt. Celestino Aguon, also known as “Torch”, an F-15C Eagle pilot with the 67th Fighter Squadron assigned to Kadena Air Base, Japan, takes a photo with his wife Tonilynn Aguon and son “Ace” in front of a U.S. Air Force F-15C at Kadena AB, Nov. 8, 2021. Aguon was selected as part of the team to participate in Exercise Cope North 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (Courtesy photo)

