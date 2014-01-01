Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Protecting home; Guam native returns during Exercise Cope North 2022

    Protecting home; Guam native returns during Exercise Cope North 2022

    GUAM

    01.01.2014

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Celestino Aguon, also known as “Torch”, an F-15C Eagle pilot with the 67th Fighter Squadron assigned to Kadena Air Base, Japan, stands next to his instructor before taking his first flight prior to joining the military at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam in 2013. Aguon commissioned in the U.S. Air Force in 2014 and was awarded his very first choice of job as an F-15 pilot. (Courtesy photo)

    Location: GU
    Hometown: MANGILAO, GU
    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    USAF
    F-15C
    Guam native

