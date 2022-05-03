433rd MSG welcomes new commander

Col. Terry W. McClain, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, Col. Wayne M. Williams, former 433rd Mission Support Group commander, applaud Col. Jeanne E. Bisesi for taking command of the 433rd MSG during a ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 5, 2022. The ceremony allowed Williams to say farewell and Bisesi to officially greet 433rd MSG personnel under her command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mark Colmenares)

