    433rd MSG welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2]

    433rd MSG welcomes new commander

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Airman Mark Colmenares 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Terry W. McClain, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, Col. Wayne M. Williams, former 433rd Mission Support Group commander, applaud Col. Jeanne E. Bisesi for taking command of the 433rd MSG during a ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 5, 2022. The ceremony allowed Williams to say farewell and Bisesi to officially greet 433rd MSG personnel under her command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 17:25
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    433rd Airlift Wing
    433 AW
    Reserve Citizen Airman

