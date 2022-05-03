433rd MSG welcomes new commander

Col. Terry W. McClain, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, presents the 433rd Mission Support Group guidon to Col. Jeanne E. Bisesi during the 433rd Mission Support Group change of command ceremony, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 5, 2022. Bisesi was previously the Reserve Advisor to the Director of Logistic, Engineering and Force Protection, Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mark Colmenares)

