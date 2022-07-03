433rd MSG welcomes new commander

Photo By Airman Mark Colmenares | Col. Terry W. McClain, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, presents the 433rd Mission...... read more read more Photo By Airman Mark Colmenares | Col. Terry W. McClain, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, presents the 433rd Mission Support Group guidon to Col. Jeanne E. Bisesi during the 433rd Mission Support Group change of command ceremony, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 5, 2022. Bisesi was previously the Reserve Advisor to the Director of Logistic, Engineering and Force Protection, Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mark Colmenares) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- Col. Wayne M. Williams transferred command of the 433rd Mission Support Group to Col. Jeanne E. Bisesi during a change of command ceremony held at the 68th Airlift Squadron auditorium here, March 6.



Col. Terry W. McClain, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, was the ceremony’s presiding official and delivered opening remarks welcoming Bisesi.



“As a wing commander, one of the most important things we do is to select subordinate commanders,” said McClain. “I couldn’t ask for a better one than Jeanne.”



Williams spoke of his confidence in Bisesi’s ability to lead the 433rd MSG.



“Jeanne comes with experience, skill and a better understanding of our flying mission than I had—and some valuable connections across the command,” said Williams. “So, Jeanne, I am so excited to know that when I step away from this command, someone of your caliber is going to step in right behind me.”



During Bisesi’s tenure as the Reserve Advisor to the Director of logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Air Mobility Command, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, she provided logistic, engineering and force protection support to units, including the mobility Air Force sustainment enterprise, 18th Air Force and the 618th Air Operations Center.



Bisesi said she’s honored to accept the 433rd MSG flag and to continue to lead and serve the men and women of the mission support group.



“The importance of your mission and what you do here every day for the Air Mobility Command and United States Transportation Command cannot be overemphasized and I’m really thrilled to be a part of it,” she said.



As the new commander of the 433rd MSG, Bisesi will direct over 900 Reserve Citizen Airmen who provide diversified support for the wing. The group provides overall command and staff management to the 433rd Force Support Squadron, 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron, 433rd Security Forces Squadron, 433rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, 26th Aerial Port Squadron and 74th Aerial Port Squadron.