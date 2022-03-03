Airman 1st Class Ezekiah Casto, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron inspection section team member, hops into the back of a box truck after inspecting components on a KC-10 Extender on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 3, 2022. The 60th AMXS is primarily responsible for the maintenance of the C-5M Super Galaxy, but they were conducting training on the KC-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 17:06
|Photo ID:
|7081961
|VIRIN:
|220303-F-UO290-1052
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.61 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Travis AFB flight line [Image 15 of 15], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
