Travis AFB flight line

Airman 1st Class Ezekiah Casto, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron inspection section team member, hops into the back of a box truck after inspecting components on a KC-10 Extender on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 3, 2022. The 60th AMXS is primarily responsible for the maintenance of the C-5M Super Galaxy, but they were conducting training on the KC-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US