    Travis AFB flight line [Image 2 of 15]

    Travis AFB flight line

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender taxis on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 3, 2022. While the KC-l0's primary mission is aerial refueling, it can combine the tasks of a tanker and cargo aircraft by simultaneously refueling aircraft and transporting support personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 17:06
    Photo ID: 7081958
    VIRIN: 220303-F-UO290-1026
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB flight line [Image 15 of 15], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    KC10
    660th AMXS
    60th AMXS
    60th OSS
    TrUSt Travis

