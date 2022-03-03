A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender parked on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 3, 2022. While the KC-l0's primary mission is aerial refueling, it can combine the tasks of a tanker and cargo aircraft by simultaneously refueling aircraft and transporting support personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 17:07
|Photo ID:
|7081966
|VIRIN:
|220303-F-UO290-1085
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.58 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Travis AFB flight line [Image 15 of 15], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
