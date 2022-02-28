Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander, and Air Force Assistance Funds representatives pose for a photo on Feb. 28, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. The four charities that the AFAF supports help by providing money to help with things such as medical, dental, housing payments, car payments and many more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 15:55
|Photo ID:
|7081879
|VIRIN:
|220228-F-WJ136-1014
|Resolution:
|5555x3522
|Size:
|12.92 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign Kicks Off
