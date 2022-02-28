Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander, learns how to e-donate to the Air Force Assistance Fund, Feb. 28, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M.The AFAF accepts donations by either donating online, getting a payroll deduction or by texting AFAF to 50155. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 15:54
|Photo ID:
|7081878
|VIRIN:
|220228-F-WJ136-1012
|Resolution:
|5752x3759
|Size:
|11.31 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign Kicks Off [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign Kicks Off
LEAVE A COMMENT