Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander, meets with Air Force Assistance Fund representatives on Feb. 28, 2022 on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. The AFAF gives the money raised to four charities; the Air Force Aid Society, Air Force Enlisted Village, Air Force Charitable Foundations and the LeMay Foundation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 15:54 Photo ID: 7081877 VIRIN: 220228-F-WJ136-1009 Resolution: 6016x3423 Size: 13.37 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign Kicks Off [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.