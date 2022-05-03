187th Medical Battalion signs Adopt-A-School charter with Davenport High School

Davenport High School Principal Matthew DeLoach poses with 187th Medical Battalion Lt. Col. Lt. Col Dennis Segui in front of the signed Adopt-A-School charter on Mar. 5, 2022 at Davenport High School. The 187th Medical Battalion signed with Davenport High School as part of the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School Program. Lt. Col Dennis Segui, Commander 187th Medical Battalion signed the charter Mr. Matthew DeLoach, Davenport High School Principal, at a ceremony held on the school campus. The battalion formally Davenport as part of the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School Program to promote unit-school partnership, tutorship program, and leadership programs.

