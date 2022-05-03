Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    187th Medical Battalion signs Adopt-A-School charter with Davenport High School [Image 4 of 4]

    187th Medical Battalion signs Adopt-A-School charter with Davenport High School

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Davenport High School Principal Matthew DeLoach poses with 187th Medical Battalion Lt. Col. Lt. Col Dennis Segui in front of the signed Adopt-A-School charter on Mar. 5, 2022 at Davenport High School. The 187th Medical Battalion signed with Davenport High School as part of the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School Program. Lt. Col Dennis Segui, Commander 187th Medical Battalion signed the charter Mr. Matthew DeLoach, Davenport High School Principal, at a ceremony held on the school campus. The battalion formally Davenport as part of the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School Program to promote unit-school partnership, tutorship program, and leadership programs.

    This work, 187th Medical Battalion signs Adopt-A-School charter with Davenport High School [Image 4 of 4], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

