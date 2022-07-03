187th Medical Battalion signs Adopt-A-School charter with Davenport High School

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Davenport High School Principal Matthew DeLoach poses with 187th Medical Battalion Lt....... read more read more Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Davenport High School Principal Matthew DeLoach poses with 187th Medical Battalion Lt. Col. Lt. Col Dennis Segui in front of the signed Adopt-A-School charter on Mar. 5, 2022 at Davenport High School. The 187th Medical Battalion signed with Davenport High School as part of the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School Program. Lt. Col Dennis Segui, Commander 187th Medical Battalion signed the charter Mr. Matthew DeLoach, Davenport High School Principal, at a ceremony held on the school campus. The battalion formally Davenport as part of the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School Program to promote unit-school partnership, tutorship program, and leadership programs. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The 187th Medical Battalion signed with Davenport High School as part of the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School Program. Lt. Col Dennis Segui, Commander 187th Medical Battalion signed the charter Mr. Matthew DeLoach, Davenport High School Principal, at a ceremony held on the school campus Mar. 5, 2022 held in conjunction with the Davenport High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) two mile color fun run.



On hand for the signing were Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster, Commanding General U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, Mr. Joseph Bray, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Texas (South), Col. Marc Welde, Commander 32nd Medical Brigade, Command Sgt. Maj. Gilberto Colon, Command Sergeant Major 32nd Medical Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Deanna Carson, 187th MED BN Command Sergeant Major. Also attending were administrators, teachers, and parents from Davenport, along with 187th BN cadre.



MEDCoE’s participation in the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School Program is not new, all of the MEDCoE’s battalion and above units have adopted at least one elementary school that they support. The Davenport Charter, however, marks the first High School to be adopted by MEDCoE in recent years.



The partnership with the MEDCoE and Davenport High School first began when the school invited LeMaster to be the guest speaker at their Veterans Day event in November 2021. Afterwards, LeMaster meet with Davenport Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) students and asked what he could do for to further the relationship. That began the process of MEDCoE working with the 187th MED BN to establish an Adopt-A-School charter with the school that is located in the Comal Independent School District.



“JROTC programs produce good citizens for the United States of America, and that’s what fundamentally this is about”, said LeMaster as he addressed the audience at the signing ceremony. “Great opportunities for our young folks to go onward and upward and reach their goals and dreams.”



Located on FM 3009 and Schoenthal Road in the Garden Ridge area, Davenport High School opened in August 2020. School Principal DeLoach said when the school first opened one of the goals was to make Davenport a community hub. “This charter assists in reaching that goal,” said DeLoach. “We’re involving more of our community and expanding out, so this is great today.”



The purpose of the charter is to outline terms and areas of responsibility in order to establish and maintain a cooperative effort between Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston units and San Antonio area school districts to improve the citizenship and learning experiences of children in elementary, middle, and senior high schools. The program consist of three components: unit-school partnership, tutorship program, and leadership program. Sponsoring units conduct regular school visits, coordinate mentoring and tutor students, assist in organizing school visits to Fort Sam Houston. The 187th Medical Battalion has an existing charter with Briscoe Elementary School, making Davenport High School their second school under the Adopt-A-School program.



The 187th MED BN is a diverse unit responsible for the Army Trauma Training Detachment, U.S. Army Medical Department Student Detachment, Department of Leader Training, the MEDCoE Graduate School, and Department of Operational Medicine.



“We are honored to begin a path of unity and partnership,” said Segui when speaking about the school charter. “We stand here before you committed to this relationship for years to come, charged with transporting both organizations to amazing heights on numerous fronts. The charter we sign today symbolizes our mutual commitment to our community bringing together the Davenport "Wolves" and the 187th "Wildcats".