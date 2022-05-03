187th Medical Battalion signs Adopt-A-School charter with Davenport High School

MEDCoE Commanding General Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster along with MEDCoE Soldiers and students, teachers, and staff from Davenport High School pose for a group photo following the Adopt-A-School charter signing ceremony with the 187th Medical Battalion on Mar. 5, 2022 at Davenport High School. The 187th Medical Battalion signed with Davenport High School as part of the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School Program. Lt. Col Dennis Segui, Commander 187th Medical Battalion signed the charter Mr. Matthew DeLoach, Davenport High School Principal, at a ceremony held on the school campus.

