Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade main body welcome home and color uncasing [Image 11 of 15]

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade main body welcome home and color uncasing

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Col. David Key and Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave uncase the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade colors during a welcome home and color uncasing ceremony on Cottrell Field at Fort Stewart, Georgia March 7, 2022. The ceremony was held to welcome home Soldiers from the 414th Signal Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 90th Human Resources Company, DSTB and Headquarters and Headquarters Company, DSTB advanced elements from a nine-month deployment in the Middle East.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 11:00
    Photo ID: 7081467
    VIRIN: 220306-A-BS718-618
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.83 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade main body welcome home and color uncasing [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Joel Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade main body welcome home and color uncasing
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade main body welcome home and color uncasing
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade main body welcome home and color uncasing
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade main body welcome home and color uncasing
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade main body welcome home and color uncasing
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade main body welcome home and color uncasing
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade main body welcome home and color uncasing
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade main body welcome home and color uncasing
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade main body welcome home and color uncasing
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade main body welcome home and color uncasing
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade main body welcome home and color uncasing
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade main body welcome home and color uncasing
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade main body welcome home and color uncasing
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade main body welcome home and color uncasing
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade main body welcome home and color uncasing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade
    Fort Stewart - Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT