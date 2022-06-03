3rd Division Sustainment Brigade main body welcome home and color uncasing

A 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Soldier greets her son during a welcome home and color uncasing ceremony on Cottrell Field at Fort Stewart, Georgia March 7, 2022. The ceremony was held to welcome home Soldiers from the 414th Signal Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 90th Human Resources Company, DSTB and Headquarters and Headquarters Company, DSTB advanced elements from a nine-month deployment in the Middle East.

