The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers arrive to Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia March 7, 2022. Soldiers from the 414th Signal Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 90th Human Resources Company, DSTB and Headquarters and Headquarters Company, DSTB advanced elements return from a nine-month deployment in the Middle East.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 11:00
|Photo ID:
|7081458
|VIRIN:
|220306-A-BS718-694
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.49 MB
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade main body welcome home and color uncasing [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Joel Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
