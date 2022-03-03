48th Fighter Wing Airmen return from NATO Polish Air Policing

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Harris Dermody, an aircrew egress systems technician assigned to the 48th Component Maintenance Squadron, returns to Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, after conducting NATO Polish Air Policing on March 3, 2022. U.S. forces in Europe live, train and operate with allies and partners from strategic locations across Europe that are critical for the timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crises. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

