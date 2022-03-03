U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing return to Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, after conducting NATO Polish Air Policing on March 3, 2022. Operations and exercises like the NATO Air Police mission uphold international rule-based order and maintain a steadfast layer of collective defense for all allied members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 05:03 Photo ID: 7081020 VIRIN: 220303-F-AF202-0012 Resolution: 6044x3400 Size: 1.67 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th Fighter Wing Airmen return from NATO Polish Air Policing [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.