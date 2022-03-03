Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Fighter Wing Airmen return from NATO Polish Air Policing [Image 9 of 9]

    48th Fighter Wing Airmen return from NATO Polish Air Policing

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Koby Saunders 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing return to Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, after conducting NATO Polish Air Policing on March 3, 2022. U.S. forces in Europe live, train and operate with allies and partners from strategic locations across Europe that are critical for the timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crises. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

