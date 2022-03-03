U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing return to Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, after conducting NATO Polish Air Policing on March 3, 2022. U.S. forces in Europe live, train and operate with allies and partners from strategic locations across Europe that are critical for the timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crises. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 05:04 Photo ID: 7081028 VIRIN: 220303-F-AF202-0147 Resolution: 5593x3721 Size: 1.86 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th Fighter Wing Airmen return from NATO Polish Air Policing [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.