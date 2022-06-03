Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VADM Cooper Visits Riyadh [Image 6 of 6]

    VADM Cooper Visits Riyadh

    RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220306-N-OC333-1116 RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (March 6, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, shakes hands with Adm. Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 6. Cooper met with several military leaders in Riyadh and discussed strengthening regional maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 03:09
    Photo ID: 7080969
    VIRIN: 220306-N-OC333-1116
    Resolution: 5538x3685
    Size: 779.88 KB
    Location: RIYADH, SA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VADM Cooper Visits Riyadh [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pakistan
    CENTCOM
    Saudi Arabia
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Riyadh

